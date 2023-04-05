Jethro Tull share striking video for new single Hammer On Hammer

Jethro Tull have shared a striking video for their brand new single, Hammer On Hammer, which you can watch below. It's the third single to be taken from the band's upcoming 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, which they will release through InsideOut Music on April 21.

"Hammer On Hammer takes inspiration from the God Thor, a loyal and honourable warrior who wears a powerful symbolic belt and wields a hammer,"explains mainman Ian Anderson. "His mortal enemy and nemesis was Jormungand the sea-serpent."

RökFlöte is the follow-up to 2022's acclaimed The Zealot Gene, which gave Jethro Tull their first Top 10 album in the UK for 50 years, is a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse form of paganism, while at the same time exploring the RökFlöte, or rock flute, which of course Tull has made iconic.

Jethro Tull will play a one-off show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on May 23 and will also headline the Walled Garden Music Festival, which takes place in the salubrious grounds of Tonbridge Castle in Kent, in September.

You can win tickets to a special premiere of RökFlöte in Dolby Atmos immersive audio with a special playback, preceded by the Q&A with Anderson alongside The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord who mixed the album in this format.

Jethro Tull have previously released a video for the single Ginnungagap and The Navigators.

Pre-order RökFlöte.