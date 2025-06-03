Get the new issue of Metal Hammer with a Volbeat cover – and a t-shirt you won’t find anywhere else

Metal Hammer is teaming up with Danish arena-fillers Volbeat to bring you an exclusive bundle.

Via the Louder webstore, you can get your hands on a version of Hammer’s latest issue that you won’t find anywhere else, featuring Volbeat on the cover. Plus, it comes with a t-shirt that will never make it to shop shelves.

Inside the new Hammer, we sit down for an in-depth chat with Volbeat leader Michael Poulsen, talking all about his career so far ahead of new album God Of Angels Trust dropping on Friday (June 6). He discusses his fascination with Satanism and his passion for old-school rock’n’roll, and even reveals the not-so-legal way he acquired his first guitar.

(Image credit: Future)

“I stole my first guitar when I was in school,” Poulsen admits. “I had a girlfriend in school who was cleaning a house. She said, ‘You should see this room, they’ve got so many crazy guitars!’

“‘Oh really?’ I thought. So, there was one day where she had to clean the room and left the window open. By night, me and a friend went through the window and stole the guitars.”

The frontman didn’t keep the pinched instrument for long, however. “Of course, my father said, ‘Where did you get that guitar from?’ I sheepishly said that I borrowed it from a friend. He knew – he wasn't buying it. ‘You return that guitar and you return it tomorrow!’ He had the sense that I stole it.

“Next night, I crawled back through the same window, put the guitar back and went home.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition, the new Hammer features a full-page review of God Of Angels Trust. “Those multitudes who are already onboard aren’t going to complain about God Of Angels Trust,” writes journalist Dave Everley. “Those who would rather chew off their own feet than listen to their heavy metal Shakin’ Stevens shtick aren’t going to be converted.”

Also inside is an interview with Babymetal ahead of the release of collabs-heavy album Metal Forth and a chat with The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga about her new alt-metal band The Yagas. Albums from Sleep Token, Malevolence, The Haunted, Katatonia and many more get reviewed, as do gigs by Ghost, Heriot, Heilung and Employed To Serve.

Pre-order your bundle now and get it delivered directly to your door.