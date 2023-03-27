Jethro Tull headline prog day at Walled Garden Music Festival

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Jethro Tull
(Image credit: Assunta Ophale)

Walled Garden Music Festival, which takes place in the salubrious grounds of Tonbridge Castle, feature a prog day at this year's event which will be headlined by Jethro Tull.

Also appearing with them on the bill are Lifesigns, Mostly Autumn and The Pineapple Thief frontman Bruce Soord performing a solo set. The prog day is on Sunday September 10.

Other days at the festival are devoted to folk (September 9), featuring headliners The Levellers, Ian Prowse Band, The Travelling Band, Miles Hunt and Heartland Roots Band, a 90s & 00s day with Feeder, The Feeling, Starsailor, Talk In Code and David Ford and a 70s & 80s day with Bjorn Again, Heaven 17, Nik Kershaw and Dire Straits Legacy.

Tickets for a prog rock day are priced at £62.50 for adult entry, £27.50 for child and with family tickets available at £137.50. There are also a variety of ticket packages taking in single days, weekends and both weekends.

Get tickets.

Walled Garden Festival

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.