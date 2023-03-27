Jethro Tull headline prog day at Walled Garden Music Festival

Walled Garden Music Festival, which takes place in the salubrious grounds of Tonbridge Castle, feature a prog day at this year's event which will be headlined by Jethro Tull.

Also appearing with them on the bill are Lifesigns, Mostly Autumn and The Pineapple Thief frontman Bruce Soord performing a solo set. The prog day is on Sunday September 10.

Other days at the festival are devoted to folk (September 9), featuring headliners The Levellers, Ian Prowse Band, The Travelling Band, Miles Hunt and Heartland Roots Band, a 90s & 00s day with Feeder, The Feeling, Starsailor, Talk In Code and David Ford and a 70s & 80s day with Bjorn Again, Heaven 17, Nik Kershaw and Dire Straits Legacy.

Tickets for a prog rock day are priced at £62.50 for adult entry, £27.50 for child and with family tickets available at £137.50. There are also a variety of ticket packages taking in single days, weekends and both weekends.

