Jethro Tull announce London show for May

Jethro Tull have announced that they lay London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on May 23.

The show, billed by the venue as a 'one-off', will be in support of the band's upcoming studio album RökFlöte. The band's 23rd studio album will be released through InsideOut Music on April 21.

Tull announced their latest album with the release of a video for their latest single Ginnungagap.

“I’m well aware that most people are just going to say ‘Rock Flute’,” Ian Anderson tells Prog in the latest issue, of the new album. "And indeed that was the working title of the album since I started on it – at 9am on January 1, 2022, as I tend to do with new projects.

“I knew it would be an album with heavier guitars and things that would be more described as ‘rock music’ rather than ‘folk rock’ or whatever. It was deliberately written as a more punchy, rather darker album.”

RökFlöte will be available on numerous vinyl, CD and digital formats on its April release. The surround sound mixes and an alternative stereo mix were undertaken by The Pineapple Thief frontman Bruce Soord.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am Wednesday February 8.

