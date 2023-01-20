Jethro Tull share video for brand new single Ginnungagap

Jethro Tull have shared the video for their brand new single, Ginnungagap, which you can watch below.

The single is taken from the band's upcoming 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, which they will release through InsideOut Music on April 21.

The new album, the follow-up to 2020's acclaimed The Zealot Gene, which gave Jethro Tull their first Top 10 album in the UK for 50 years, is a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse form of paganism, while at the same time exploring the RökFlöte, or rock flute, which of course Tull has made iconic.

RökFlöte will be available on several different formats, including two limited edition deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes & a blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes by The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord, as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Ian Anderson. The album will also be available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 RA.

Pre-order RökFlöte.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Jethro Tull RökFlöte tracklist

1. Voluspo

2. Ginnungagap

3. Allfather

4. The Feathered Consort

5. Hammer On Hammer

6. Wolf Unchained

7. The Perfect One

8. Trickster (And The Mistletoe)

9. Cornucopia

10. The Navigators

11. Guardian’s Watch

12. Ithavoll