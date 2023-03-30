Hear Jethro Tull's new album RökFlöte before anyone else!

Want to hear the new Jethro Tull album RökFlöte before anyone else? And in Dolby Atmos to boot? And enjoy an exclusive Q&A between Jethro Tull mainman Ian Anderson and The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord, who undertook the surround sound mixes and an alternative stereo mixes of the new album?

On the April 17, at Dolby Studios in Soho, London, the brand new Jethro Tull album RökFlöte will receive it’s premiere in Dolby Atmos immersive audio with a special playback, preceded by the Q&A with Anderson alongside Bruce Soord who mixed the album in this format. And Prog has five pairs of tickets for the event up for grabs.

To get your hands on a pair of tickets, just answer the following question:

The new album RökFlöte is based on the characters and roles of some of the principal gods of the old of which country?

Enter the subject heading of JETHRO TULL COMPETITION into your email and mail your answer here. Please include your address.

The competition closes at 9am on April 7 and winners will be notified by e-mail. The prize is only a pair of tickets for the event, which are not transferable and does not include travel.

Terms and Conditions.