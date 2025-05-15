"That's legendary status right there." Watch Zakk Wylde, Trivium, Within Temptation, Ice-T, Lacuna Coil, Jesse Leach, Hanabie and more celebrate 400 issues of Metal Hammer

Metal Hammer magazine has hit 400 issues with its latest, Sleep Token headlined, edition. To celebrate the fact, Hammer hosted a special birthday party at the iconic Black Heart in London with special guest DJ slots from UK metalcore heroes Employed To Serve and rising doom stars Green Lung.

Hammer has also received a video of well wishes from some of the many metal stars featured in its pages over the years, from Zakk Wylde to Ice-T, Jesse Leach, Sharon Den Adel and more.

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde kicks the video off in a typically playful way, introducing himself as "Zakk Wylde here: Black Label [Society], Ozzy, Pantera Celebration, Zakk Sabbath, Experience Hendrix... Dishes, laundry. I just wanna wish everyone out there at Metal Hammer UK happy 400th issue and here's to a whole tonne more."

Watch the full video below.

Zakk Wylde, Trivium, Within Temptation, Ice-T & more celebrate 400 issues of Metal Hammer - YouTube Watch On

Metal Hammer issue 400 is on-sale now featuring British metal sensation Sleep Token on the cover to commemorate the release of their latest - and possibly chart-topping - new album Even In Arcadia.

Elsewhere in the mag, we look over some of the cover stars from Hammer's history, uncovering what they were like then and how they've changed over the years.

There's also a hometown tour of Oakland from Machine Head's Robb Flynn, a deep-dive into the history of symphonic metal giants Within Temptation, the story behind Coheed And Cambria's The Suffering and Knocked Loose discussing their mission to make pigsqueals mainstream.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door!