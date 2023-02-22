Jethro Tull share cool new animated video for new single The Navigators

Jethro Tull have shared a video for their latest single, The Navigators, which has been mixed by The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord. You can watch the new video, created by Christian Rios, below.

The single is taken from the band's upcoming 23rd studio album, RökFlöte, which they will release through InsideOut Music on April 21.

The new album is based on the characters and roles of some of the principal gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the ‘RökFlöte’ - rock flute - which Jethro Tull has made iconic. The lyrics for The Navigators explored the Norse god Njord, who was the god of wealth, fertility, the sea and seafaring.

As Ian Anderson explains to Prog, a follow-up to 2022's acclaimed The Zealot Gene, which gave Jethro Tull their first Top 10 album in the UK for 50 years, was not something he originally envisaged.

“On January 1, 2023 I thought I’d have a lie-in, but what happened? I woke up at six o’clock in the morning, my head buzzing with ideas, and by the end of the day I had sketched out the basics of yet another new album. I suppose it’s hard to escape the reality that you’d better do it while you still can.”

RökFlöte will be available on several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes & a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Ian Anderson. The album will also be available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 RA.

Jethro Tull have previously released a video for the single Ginnungagap.

Pre-order RökFlöte.