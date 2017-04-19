Jawbreaker reunite for Riot Fest 2017

Jawbreaker will reunite after a gap of 21 years to perform at this year’s Riot Fest, it’s been confirmed.

They disbanded in 1996 following the release the previous year of their fourth album Dear You. Now they’ll play the Chicago festival in what Pitchfork have confirmed will be a one-off exclusive, with no further live dates planned.

Riot Fest will take place at Chicago’s Douglas Park on September 15-17.

Jawbreaker will headline the festival’s Sunday slot, with Nine Inch Nails and Queens Of The Stone Age taking the top spots on the Friday and Saturday respectively.

Other artists confirmed for the three-day event include Ministry, Paramore, Prophets Of Rage, Gwar, Dinosaur Jr, Taking Back Sunday, Pennywise, Fishbone and Bad Brains.

Riot Fest will also once again feature a full-scale carnival with rides, games and the Hellzapoppin’ Sideshow Revue freak show. There will also be 40 diverse food vendors on site.

A full list of confirmed artists can be seen below, while organisers will reveal a further 25 bands in May.

Tickets are on sale via TicketFly.

Riot Fest 2017 confirmed artists

Nine Inch Nails

Queens of the Stone Age

Jawbreaker

New Order

Paramore

Prophets of Rage

M.I.A.

Wu-Tang Clan

Mike D (DJ Set)

A Day To Remember

Gogol Bordello

Taking Back Sunday

Vic Mensa

Dirty Heads

TV on the Radio

Ministry, Dinosaur Jr.

New Found Glory

Death From Above 1979

Bad Brains

FIDLAR

Action Bronson

Pennywise

Built to Spill

X

Peaches

The Lawrence Arms

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Orwells

Bayside

Say Anything

Mayday Parade

Streetlight Manifesto

Dead Cross

Minus the Bear

The Menzingers

LIARS

GWAR

Buzzcocks

GBH

Real Friends

Hot Water Music

Shabazz Palaces

Andrew W.K.

Fishbone

The Story So Far

State Champs

Four Year Strong

Beach Slang

The Cribs

that dog.

Knuckle Puck

Chon

Slaves

The Hotelier

The Flatliners

Dessa

Saul Williams

Nothing More

Alice Bag

Tobacco

Sleep On It

Downtown Boys

Engine 88

The Smith Street Band

The Regrettes

HDBeenDope

Gazebos

Kitten Forever

