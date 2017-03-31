What's next for Brian Johnson? The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now

In our cover feature we look back at Brian Johnson’s career, from life as a skint car roofer to stepping into the huge shoes of Bon Scott and conquering the world. Then fate intervened and he was ousted from AC/DC. So what happens next?

Features

Royal Thunder

How dark times, loss and difficult changes helped the band to find themselves, and inspired a powerful, uplifting new album.

The Beatles

Previously unseen photographs from the Fab Four’s historic live TV broadcast of All You Need Is Love.

Danny Worsnop

After dark days and high times with Asking Alexandria, the singer is now sober and back with a country-rock confessional.

Chris Wood

A tortured soul who left behind some memorable music, the one-time Traffic man remains a mere footnote in rock history. He shouldn’t.

Paul Stanley

On stage he’s the Kiss icon who rock’n’rolls all night and parties every day. Off stage? Meet the chef and family man, hiding a birth defect but finally growing to accept himself.

Megadeth

That the feral delinquents’ 1986 album Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying? was a classic was a surprise. That they’re still alive to tell the tale is an even bigger one.

Bat Out Of Hell

How Jim Steinman’s vision went from stage show to classic monster hit album and now back to its roots.

Ice-T

Criminals operate legally, guns in America are here to stay, music fans will gravitate to anything that’s good… These and more make up the Gospel According to the Body Count man.

Inglorious

Producer Kevin Shirley says they’re “the best British band since Led Zeppelin”. Can they live up to that lofty billing?

What’s on your FREE CD?

Thunderstruck: 15 top new tracks from old hands and new blood, including Biters, Aaron Keylock, Mike Tramp, Body Count, Royal Thunder and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Roger Waters and Nick Mason divulge more detail on a new Pink Floyd exhibition… Jon Anderson to reunite with Yes at Hall Of Fame… the Eagles return… David Bowie postage stamps… Welcome back Life Of Agony, KXM and ManDoki Soulmates… Say hello to The Picturebooks and Nikki Lane, say goodbye to Joey Alves, Al Jarreau, Larry Coryell…

Raw Power

If you want a bejewelled Music Man John Petrucci signature guitar, you’d better be quick as well as rich.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Aerosmith

How they beat drink, drugs and depression to finally score their only US No.1 single: I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.

Q&A: Ryan Adams

The singer, songwriter, poet and painter on heartbreak, hope, loving AC/DC and his stunning new album.

Six Things You Need To Know About: My Dynamite

Meet the Melbourne retro-rockers set to go ‘boom’.

Reviews

New albums from Mastodon, Ray Davies, Quiet Riot, Boss Hog, Mike + The Mechanics, Procol Harum, Brian Jonestown Massacre, Eclipse, Texas… Reissues from Fleetwood Mac, The Doors, Sammy Hagar, Uriah Heep, Pink Floyd, Ministry, Girlschool, Chickenfoot…DVDs, films and books on Lemmy & Motörhead, Eric Clapton, Backyard Babies, Sebastian Bach… Live reviews of X Japan, Biffy Clyro, Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell, Dan Reed Network, Strand Of Oaks…

Buyer’s Guide: 60s West Coast Rock

From surf guitars to psychedelia, peace to paranoia, the 60s sound of Los Angeles and San Francisco was multicoloured.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Dream Theater, Joe Bonamassa, John Mayall, Black Spiders and Eclipse. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Mike Rutherford

The former Genesis man on his old band, school, guns, women, trips of both kinds and being “from Mars”.

Classic Rock can also be read, alongside the latest issues of Metal Hammer and Prog, online at TeamRock+.

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+