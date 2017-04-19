Watch Korn play first show with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo

Korn have released official footage from their first show with 12-year-old Tye Trujillo on bass.

The son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has been brought into the lineup in place of Fieldy for the band’s run of South American dates in support of latest album The Serenity Of Suffering.

The footage was taken from Korn’s set at Bogota’s Gran Carpa De Las Americas in Colombia and shows Tye rehearsing backstage under the watchful eye of his father before hitting the stage with the band.

Watch the clip below.

Introducing Tye last week, Korn said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fieldy is unable to make the shows so the band will be joined by a special guest. Filling in for bass duties will be Tye Trujillo – the 12-year old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and member of NorCal group The Helmets.

“We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye.

“We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

Korn’s have five South American dates remaining on their current tour. Find their full list of upcoming live dates below.

Apr 19: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Apr 21: Curitiba Live, Brazil

Apr 23: Porto Alegre Pepsi On Stage, Brazil

Apr 25: Paternal Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Argentina

Apr 27: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

May 06: Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 09: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 10: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 11: Grand rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

May 12: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

May 13: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

May 14: Kansas City Uptown Theatre, MO

May 16: Memphis Minglewood Hall, TN

May 17: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

May 18: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

May 19: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 20: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

May 21: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

Jun 12: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 16: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 20: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 25: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Jun 26: Pocatello Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 23: Hartford Xfiniity Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 17: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summerbreeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Aug 21: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Oct 07: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

