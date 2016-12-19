Iron Maiden's Eddie stars in animated Christmas video

A still from the video

A fan has used Iron Maiden’s track The Book Of Souls to soundtrack an animated Maiden-themed Christmas video.

Val Andrade’s clip is called A Christmas Cheers 2 and featured a story centred on Iron Maiden’s mascot Eddie. It’s set to the title track from the band’s recent album The Book Of Souls.

Andrade has also released an animated video for Maiden’s track The Wicker Man. Both can be viewed below.

Iron Maiden recently wrapped up a world tour in support of the album and the band issued a Christmas jumper featuring a festive Eddie.

