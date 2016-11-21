Metal bands share festive spirit with new Christmas jumpers

The Dillinger Escape Plan, Between The Buried And Me, Every Time I Die and many more bands have launched their own Christmas jumpers for 2017.

August Burns Red, Cro Mags, Sikth, Bury Your Dead, Stick To Your Guns and Tesseract have also unveiled their own sweaters on Merch Limited as part of the website’s festive range.

Festive jumpers from Architects and Thy Art Is Murder are also available on Impericon, while Iron Maiden launched a festive scarf and jumper through alternative fashion brand Middle Of Beyond earlier this month.

Meanwhile, The Dillinger Escape Plan recently reported that they plan to release leftover material from their Dissociation sessions after they split following tour next year.

Vocalist Ben Weinman said they were bowing out on their own terms, adding: “Going in to an album that we feel really proud of and doing an entire touring cycle knowing that this would be the end was scary.

“But it sounded so much more exciting and meaningful than anything we had done over the past 20 years. How can you not follow that instinct once you realise that?”

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Jan 18: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Jan 19: Glasgow QMU, UK

Jan 20: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Jan 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 22: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Jan 23: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Jan 25: London O2 Forum, UK

Jan 26: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Jan 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jan 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jan 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 31: Odense Muiskhuset Posten, Denmark

Feb 01: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 02: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 04: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Feb 05: Tampere Klubi, Finland

Feb 07: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Feb 08: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 09: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Feb 10: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Feb 11: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 12: Krakrow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 14: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Feb 15: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Vienna Szene, Austria

Feb 17: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 18: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Feb 20: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Feb 21: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Feb 22: Turin Hiroshima Mon Amour, Italy

Feb 23: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Feb 24: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France

Feb 25: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 26: Madrid Barcelo, Spain

Feb 28: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Mar 01: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Mar 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Mar 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, France

Mar 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Mar 05: Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium

Have Foo Fighters won at Christmas jumpers?