Metal bands share festive spirit with new Christmas jumpers

The Dillinger Escape Plan, Between The Buried And Me, Every Time I Die and many more bands have launched their own Christmas jumpers for 2017.
August Burns Red, Cro Mags, Sikth, Bury Your Dead, Stick To Your Guns and Tesseract have also unveiled their own sweaters on Merch Limited as part of the website’s festive range.
Festive jumpers from Architects and Thy Art Is Murder are also available on Impericon, while Iron Maiden launched a festive scarf and jumper through alternative fashion brand Middle Of Beyond earlier this month.
Meanwhile, The Dillinger Escape Plan recently reported that they plan to release leftover material from their Dissociation sessions after they split following tour next year.
Vocalist Ben Weinman said they were bowing out on their own terms, adding: “Going in to an album that we feel really proud of and doing an entire touring cycle knowing that this would be the end was scary.
“But it sounded so much more exciting and meaningful than anything we had done over the past 20 years. How can you not follow that instinct once you realise that?”
The Dillinger Escape Plan tour dates
Jan 18: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Jan 19: Glasgow QMU, UK
Jan 20: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Jan 21: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Jan 22: Birmingham The Institute, UK
Jan 23: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Jan 25: London O2 Forum, UK
Jan 26: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Jan 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jan 28: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jan 30: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Jan 31: Odense Muiskhuset Posten, Denmark
Feb 01: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 02: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 04: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Feb 05: Tampere Klubi, Finland
Feb 07: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Feb 08: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 09: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Feb 10: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany
Feb 11: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 12: Krakrow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 14: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Feb 15: Prague Rock Cafe, Czech Republic
Feb 16: Vienna Szene, Austria
Feb 17: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 18: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia
Feb 20: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Feb 21: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Feb 22: Turin Hiroshima Mon Amour, Italy
Feb 23: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Feb 24: Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne, France
Feb 25: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Feb 26: Madrid Barcelo, Spain
Feb 28: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Mar 01: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Mar 02: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France
Mar 03: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, France
Mar 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany
Mar 05: Brussels AB Ballroom, Belgium