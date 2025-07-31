Animals As Leaders cancel Mexico, South America, and Australia tour dates due to "serious injury"
Instrumental prog trio Animals As Leaders cancel live shows after drummer Matt Garstka sustains a "serious arm injury that requires surgery".
Washington DC instrumental prog trio Animals As Leaders have announced the cancellation of live dates in Mexico, South America and Australia, due to drummer Matt Garstka sustaining a "serious arm injury that requires surgery".
The band were due to kick off their upcoming dates on August 20 at Teatro Metropolitano in Santiago de Querétaro in Mexico on a run that went all the way through to the Magnet House Night Club in Perth, Australia on September 21.
In a statement on their Instagram page, the band said, "To our fans in Mexico, South America and Australia, we have some unfortunate news. We're going to have to cancel our upcoming dates. Matt sustained a serious arm injury that requires surgery, and there's no way we can perform without him.
Rather than leave things up in the air, we're calling it now and putting our full focus into writing the next Animals As Leaders album. New material is already in the works, and we'll have more to share soon.
We know this news sucks - especially for those of you who've been waiting a long time to see us live. Cancelling isn't something we take lightly. Thank you for sticking with us. We'll make it back to your cities with a new usic and a set that hits even harder. Respect, Animals As Leaders."
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
