Iron Maiden’s 50th anniversary is being marked by an official commemorative coin, produced by the UK’s Royal Mint.

The coin features an image of their iconic mascot Eddie, designed by latterday Maiden artist Albert ‘Akirant’ Quirantes and featuring several band-related Easter Eggs.

“Having Eddie on an official UK coin is a continuation of his incredible odyssey since we unearthed him back in 1980,” says Maiden manager Rod Smallwood “We've been on stamps, beer bottles, plane tails and now legal tender!

“The detail Akirant has managed to pack into the design is superb – there are little nods to virtually every chapter of our journey as a band. We’re truly honoured that The Royal Mint has chosen to commemorate 50 years of Iron in such a unique way.”

Rebecca Morgan, The Royal Mint’s director of Commemorative Coin, adds: “This coin is the perfect fusion of metal on metal and we expect it will prove to be a collector’s piece that’s highly sought after by both numismatists and passionate rock fans alike.”

The Iron Maiden coin is available in multiple variations, ranging from the £18.50 Brilliant Uncirculated Coin to the £7520 2oz Gold Proof Coin. All coins are available from The Royal Mint’s website. Sadly, Eddie hasn’t displaced King Charles from the coin’s flipside.

Maiden are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary Run For Your Lives tour. Their Golden Jubilee celebrations continue with a lavish visual history book and an upcoming documentary.

The as-yet-untitled film will be released in cinemas later this year, and will span through Maiden’s 50-year history with input from both members and ex-members of the group alongside famous fans such as No Country For Old Men star Javier Bardem, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Kiss’s Gene Simmons. It will also include the final interview with the band’s original singer Paul Di’Anno, who died in 2024, plus brand new animated sequences featuring their legendary mascot Eddie.