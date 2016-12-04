Watch Psychostick's festive cover of System Of A Down's B.Y.O.B

Psychostick have released a video for their Christmas-themed version of System Of A Down’s B.Y.O.B.
The self-styled ‘humour-core’ band have named their song N.O.E.L and reworked the lyrics to poke fun at the consumerist nature of the Christmas season.
N.O.E.L includes lyrics like “manufactured lies from the greeting card” and “everybody’s dropping money on people they don’t like.”
Psychostick say: “Metal up your holidays with this cheerful ballad of seasonal consumerism. Funny Christmas song for your great aunt.”
System Of A Down announced last month that they have a batch of around 15 songs that they are working on for their next album.
Drummer John Dolmayan said: “We’ve been working on a new album for the last six months and there’s about 15 songs that I think are album-worthy.
“We don’t know what’s happening in terms of release, it’s still not 100% as far as plans go.
“I want everyone on board and feeling good about it, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish right now. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on us, though, because it’s been 11 years – at least 12 by the time it comes out.”
The band have a string of tour dates lined up for 2017, including a headline appearance at Download festival.
System Of A Down 2017 tour dates
Jun 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 04: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 07: Nancy Open Air Zenith, France
Jun 09: Download Festival, UK
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 13: Berlin Wuhlheide, Germany
Jun 14: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 17: Lodz Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 20: Nimes Festival, France
Jun 23: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 30: Arras Main Square Festival, France
Jul 02: Arras Main Square Festival, France