Listen to Halestorm's cover of AC/DC's Mistress For Christmas

Halestorm have released a new single – a cover of AC/DC’s festive song Mistress For Christmas.

Listen to the track in the YouTube video below or at the top of this page.

Halestorm say: “Hey freaks, is it too early to be saying ‘Happy Holidays?’ Regardless if it is or not, we’re jumping into the holiday spirit today with the release of a cover of the always excellent AC/DC!

“Check out our version of Mistress For Christmas and start spreading the holiday cheer to your friends and family.”

The single can be downloaded via iTunes, Google Play and Amazon and is also available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. It can also be streamed via the YouTube video below.

And Halestorm have also confirmed that they are working on a new EP of covers. They say: “And yes, we do have a new covers EP in the works, details of which we will release very soon. This song will not be on it.”

A new album is also in the works and vocalist Lzzy Hale previously said it would signify a return to their roots.

Halestorm have a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand coming up.

Dec 31: Christchurch Cathedral Square, New Zealand

Jan 02: Nelson Central Trafalga Centre, New Zealand

Jan 03: Wellington Walter Nash Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 04: New Plymouth The Mayfair, New Zealand

Jan 06: Mount Maunganui ASB Bay Park Arena, New Zealand

Jan 07: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Jan 08: Taupo Great Lakes Centre, New Zealand

Jan 10: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

Jan 11: Marrickville Factory Theatre, Australia

Jan 12: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Halestorm: Ronnie James Dio treated us like family