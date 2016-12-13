Is this Guns N' Roses Christmas jumper the ugliest yet?

Guns N’ Roses are the latest band to have released a Christmas jumper – and this one could well be the ugliest yet.

The green and yellow jumper features the band’s classic logo and traditional festive design. It costs $65 and is available now from the band’s official merchandise website.

Last month, Iron Maiden unveiled a fetching festive sweater featuring their iconic mascot Eddie.

And The Dillinger Escape Plan, Between The Buried And Me, Every Time I Die, August Burns Red, Cro Mags, Sikth, Bury Your Dead, Stick To Your Guns and Tesseract recently unveiled their own sweaters on Merch Limited.

Meanwhile, holiday jumpers from Architects and Thy Art Is Murder are also available via Impericon.

At the weekend, an Australian man released a video showing his house all lit up for Christmas, with the lights syncing up to classic AC/DC track Thunderstruck.

Continuing the Christmas theme, the Melvins released a cover version of Carol Of The Bells and Halestorm covered AC/DC’s Mistress For Christmas.

Psychostick, meanwhile, issued a video for their festive take on System Of A Down’s B.Y.O.B.

And TeamRock today revealed that the previously-announced Heavy Metal Stickers Pack for iOS 10 has been given a Christmas update.

Why not give your loved ones a Slayer card this Christmas?