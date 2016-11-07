Iron Maiden Christmas jumper and scarf on sale now

An Iron Maiden Christmas jumper and scarf have launched in time for the festive season.

Alternative fashion brand Middle Of Beyond are the firm behind the officially licensed items.

The sweater is 100% acrylic and is available in black, dark grey, light grey, red, tan, and white colours. It’s decorated with the band’s mascot, Eddie, and bears a repeat pattern. The scarf is also 72 inches in length and seven inches wide.

The jumper can be purchased for $85 and the scarf for $40 on the company’s website.

Iron Maiden are the latest in a range of big rock acts to jump on the festive knitwear bandwagon. Foo Fighters unveiled a jumper featuring a black metal gingerbread man in 2014. Guns N’ Roses, Slayer and Metallica have also put their name to a range of “ugly Christmas sweaters” in the past few years.

The band announced a further European leg of their Book Of Souls World Tour for 2017 in September – with a string of UK shows included.

Shinedown will be the support act on all 16 dates.

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris said: “As it’s been so long since our last full UK arena tour, we really wanted to get to our fans in as many cities as possible.

“We’re really looking forward to it, especially visiting places we haven’t been to for a very long time like Leeds where we haven’t played since 2005 and Liverpool where we haven’t played since 1990.

“The whole band is really enjoying this tour and although we love playing festivals and stadiums, it is terrific to return to the intimacy and atmosphere of arenas.

“The songs from The Book Of Souls album and the new Maya-themed Eddies and stage sets have gone down really well and fan reaction has been amazing.

“And of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, which we will continue to do.”

Front of jumper

Back of jumper

Iron Maiden scarf

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

