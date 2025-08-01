King Crimson announce In The Wake Of Poseidon and Lizard reissues to be released in October

King Crimson have announced new reissues of In The Wake Of Poseidon and Lizard on CD and with a 200g vinyl reissue for Lizard as well. All the reissues will be released through DGM/Panegryic on October 24.

Both released in 1970, King Crimson's second album, In The Wake Of Poseidon, and third release Lizard's CD reissues will be released as two-disc sets featuring CD and Blu-ray and will feature completely new mixes of the album* in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD MA, surround & Hi-Res Stereo by Steven Wilson, new Elemental Mixes of four of the tracks in Hi-Res Stereo by David Singleton.

In The Wake Of Poseidon's Devil's Triangle will not feature in the new mixes, but rather the alternate version originally assembled for the now-unavailable, Sailors’ Tales boxed set and the CD will feature new Elemental Mixes of four of the tracks in Hi-Res Stereo by David Singleton plus two additional versions of Cadence And Cascade.

Lizard appears in its most complete form yet, featuring the complete recording sessions from September 1970 in 24/48. Both releases are presented in a replica mini-vinyl style packaging with a booklet including photos and sleevenotes from King Crimson biographer and Prog writer Sid Smith.

"For me, Lizard has always been an album that was too big for stereo to contain. I’ve always felt that if presented in the right way, I could make a case for this being the most experimental rock record ever made. It’s extraordinary what they’re doing on this album. In terms of fusing free-jazz with progressive rock, for me there’s almost no parallel," Robert Fripp says.

The Lizard vinyl reissue comes on 200-gram Super-Heavyweight Vinyl, manufactured at Vinyl Factory, London and cut by Jason Mitchell at Loud Mastering. It features an all-new 2025 Elemental Mix by David Singleton.

