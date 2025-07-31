Elton John stars as Spinal Tap release new version of immortal classic Stonehenge

Spinal Tap have released the first single from their upcoming fourth album, The End Continues, and it's a new version of the timeless Stonehenge, which first appeared on their 1984 album This Is Spinal Tap.

The new album is the band's fourth real-world album, following the release of Break Like the Wind in 1992 and Back From The Dead in 2009, and joins a discography that also includes 12 fictional albums, from 1967's Spinal Tap Sings '(Listen to the) Flower People' And Other Favourites to the immortal 1982 release Smell the Glove, via classics likeThe Sun Never Sweats (1975) and Shark Sandwich (1980).

Most noticeably, the new version of Stonehenge features a lead vocal from Elton John, who joins Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on the soundtrack.

Elsewhere on the new album, which is released on September 12, Elton John also contributes to a new version of (Listen To The) Flower People, while McCartney features on Cups And Cakes. Brooks and Yearwood presumably bring Nashville vibes to a rerecording of Big Bottom.

The other nine tracks on the album are all new compositions and include titles like Let’s Just Rock Again, The Devil’s Just Not Getting Old, and Rockin’ In The Urn. Full tracklist below.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will arrive in cinemas on September 25. A trailer was released earlier this week.

Spinal Tap - Stonehenge ft. Elton John (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Spinal Tap: The End Continues tracklist

1. Nigel’s Poem

2. Let’s Just Rock Again

3. Flower People (with Elton John)

4. Brighton Rock

5. The Devil’s Just Not Getting Old

6. Cups And Cakes (with Paul McCartney)

7. I Kissed A Girl

8. Angels

9. Big Bottom (with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood)

10. Judge And Jury

11. Rockin’ In The Urn

12. Blood To Let

13. Stonehenge (with Elton John)

