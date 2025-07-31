Order your exclusive Scars On Broadway t-shirt and Daron Malakian Metal Hammer cover now

Metal Hammer has teamed up with System Of A Down legend and Scars On Broadway mainman Daron Malakian to offer fans a world exclusive bundle you can't get anywhere else.

Inside the interview, Malakian reveals that he struggled when System Of A Down first went on hiatus in the 2000s, explaining: "I’m not gonna lie, it was difficult for me at first because that’s not really what I wanted. But I can’t force other people to do something just because I wanted it.

“My first thing was, ‘OK, if I release music, I need an outlet for that,’” Malakian adds, “and Scars became that outlet. I’ll be honest with you, man, I’m just as proud of the Scars stuff as anything I’ve done. I think some of my best shit is on [the first album].”

Reviewing Addicted To The Violence for Metal Hammer, Dannii Leivers wrote of the album: "On a record that is unmistakably the work of its creator, there are left turns. Done Me Wrong breaks midway into a loopy, Armenian-folk power-keyboard solo. Destroy The Power is like a game of whack-a-mole veering between a Ghost-like choral hymn, prog and nu metal crunch. It is never once boring. In a world where we can’t have System Of A Down, this will more than do nicely."