2025 has been a bumper year for new toys, with huge anticipation building ahead of the release of the Spider-Man Venom Versus Liquid Shifter action figure, the BLDR Squishmallows building kit and Scentco's Fart Monster whoopee cushion.

All of these market-busters, however, fade into insignificance when positioned next to the most exciting release of 2025: McFarlane Toys' official Rob Halford action figure.

The Judas Priest mainman has been immortalised in "incredibly detailed" six-inch plastic and can be manipulated into "12 points of articulation for posing and play," which, we're delighted to report, allows the Metal God to lift his arm above his head and throw the horns.

Limited to just 4300 pieces worldwide, Halford arrives in window box packaging alongside a microphone and base, ensuring that owners will enjoy limitless hours of playtime entertainment.

This news will come as no surprise to keen Halford watchers, who will already know that this isn't the first Rob Halford action figure to hit the market.

Back in 2020, toy company ReAction released a Halford figurine to celebrate Judas Priest's 50th anniversary, although, to be fair, it was only three and three-quarters inches tall, so the MacFarlane piece feels like an upgrade. And if there's any more space on the shelf, a Rob Halford Funko Pop figure was unveiled in 2022.

These are halcyon days indeed for the toy-collecting Metal Maniac.

The new action figure is available to pre-order now.

Judas Priest: Shield Of Pain tour 2025

Jul 17: Sion Sous Les Etoiles, Switzerland

Jul 19: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 20: Oberhausen Rudolf-Weber-Arena, Germany

Jul 23: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, UK

Jul 25: London O2 Arena, UK ∞

∞ co-headline show with Alice Cooper

Judas Priest & Alice Cooper: Co-headline 2025 North American tour

Sep 16: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA*

Sep 20: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 21: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Sep 24: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 27: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY

Sep 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Oct 01: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Oct 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Oct 04: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 05: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Oct 10: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Oct 12: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 14: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 15: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 19: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Oct 22: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 25: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Oct 26: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Tickets are on sale now.