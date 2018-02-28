Sikth, Protest The Hero and more for Tech-Fest 2018

Organisers of this year’s Tech-Fest have revealed the second wave of artists who will play at this year’s event in the UK.

It was previously announced that bands including The Acacia Strain, The Contortionist, Voyager and Vola would appear at Newark Showgrounds on July 5-9.

Now it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined by Sikth, Protest The Hero, Norma Jean, Conjurer, Bleed From Within, Nexilva, Cognizance, The Voynich Code, Crepitation, Despite Exile, Unprocessed, This Is Turin, Arcaeon, Perception and Tiberius.

Protest The Hero will perform a Fortress anniversary show, while Norma Jean will celebrate their Redeemer album at the festival

Weekend tickets for Tech-Fest are priced at £74.99 + £20 camping and are available from the festival’s website.

Further artists will be revealed in due course, while the most recent lineup poster can be seen below.

