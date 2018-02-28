Marillion’s Royal Albert Hall performance set for cinema release

Marillion have announced that their set at London’s Royal Albert Hall from October last year will hit cinemas next month.

The landmark performance took place at the iconic venue on October 13, 2017, with tickets selling out in minutes – the fastest selling gig in the band’s 37 year history.

Now, on March 26, the concert will be screened at the Everyman Cinemas at Kings Cross, Esher, Chelmsford, Leeds, Birmingham and Bristol.

The band say: “They are still waiting for council approval for four of the venues but two of them are on sale now! The councils have rated it 18 – long story – so we are sorry that no one under that age will be able to attend.

“The cinema site will be updated when they get the approvals through. Some of the Web fan clubs around the world are also in the process of organising some screenings and will probably be in touch with their members shortly.”

It’s also been announced that the concert will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and Special Edition on April 2 via Racket Records, with pre-orders set to begin in mid-March.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Marillion will launch a deluxe edition of their classic 1994 album Brave on March 9 and will embark on a run of UK and Ireland tour dates in April.

Apr 08: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Apr 09: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 11: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Apr 13: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Apr 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Apr 16: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Apr 19: Reading Hexagon, UK

Apr 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Apr 22: York Barbican, UK

