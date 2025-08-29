Get the latest issue of Metal Hammer with an exclusive glow-in-the-dark Nova Twins t-shirt, celebrating the release of new album Parasites & Butterflies

Metal Hammer has teamed up with Nova Twins for a t-shirt/magazine bundle you won’t find anywhere else.

Exclusively through the Louder webstore, you can get your hands on a copy of Hammer issue 404 featuring the British nu metal duo on the cover. It also comes with a Nova Twins t-shirt you won’t find in shops, featuring a cool-glow-in-the-dark butterfly graphic inspired by brand-new album Parasites & Butterflies.

Inside of the new Hammer is an interview with Nova Twins, talking about their journey so far and the making of Parasites & Butterflies.

“When we first started, we thought everything was going to happen today. Yesterday, even,” guitarist/vocalist Amy Love tells us. “We thought, ‘OK, we’ll get a record deal, we’ll do this, we’ll get this…’ But that wasn’t our journey. It’s been brick by brick, stitch by stitch.”

(Image credit: Future)

In addition, the new Hammer comes with a review of Parasites & Butterflies, which gets an eight-out-of-10 score from journalist Catherine Morris.

“From the frenetic, shimmering Glory all the way to the darkly sweet Black Roses, the emotional arc of their storytelling is more immediately apparent this time around,” Morris writes. “It starts out in a vulnerable place and builds in confidence that at times turns to rage.”

Also inside is a blockbuster celebration of the late, great Prince Of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne, featuring tributes from the Black Sabbath legend’s friends and peers. Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach faces our readers’ questions, Lorna Shore offer the inside story of new album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me, Paradise Lost singer Nick Holmes reveals his Life Lessons, and we report back from Sabbath’s enormous farewell show, Back To The Beginning.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All that, plus reviews of new albums from Lorna Shore, Between The Buried And Me, Helloween, Blackbraid and more.

Pick up the new issue, with your exclusive Nova Twins shirt and cover, now via the Louder shop.