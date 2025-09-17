Get your exclusive Metal Hammer x Creeper bundle, featuring a magazine cover unavailable in shops and new album Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death on vinyl

Metal Hammer has teamed with Creeper to assemble an exclusive pre-order package for the Southampton goth-punk heavyweights’ upcoming album, Sanguivore II: Mistress Of Death.

Only via the Louder webstore, right now you can secure your copy of a purple vinyl variant of the album, which comes with a signed art card you won’t get anywhere else, depicting the band’s members and their new release’s titular Mistress Of Death. It’s also bundled with a special issue of Metal Hammer issue 406 that has the band members on the cover.

Order now, ahead of Sanguivore II’s planned release date on the spookiest day of the year, October 31.

Creeper announced Sanguivore II onstage in London on May 30, after wrapping up a concert where they played previous album Sanguivore in full to celebrate its career-boosting impact. The 2023 release was met with critical and fan acclaim, to the point that it was voted Metal Hammer’s album of the year, and in 2024 it brought the band to arena leagues, when they co-headlined London’s Wembley Arena alongside Black Veil Brides.

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer journalist Stephen Hill attended the show and wrote: “They march onstage looking like they've just come from an audition for the remake of The Lost Boys and launch into the nine-minute Meat Loaf-meets-The Sisters Of Mercy grandeur of Further Than Forever.

“It’s a hell of an opening flex, but one [singer] Will Gould’s horror-punks follow through on. Most of their set leans on last year’s wonderful Sanguivore album, but such is the devotion that surrounds Creeper that earlier material is met equally rapturously.”

Sanguivore II’s release has been preceded by two singles so far: the fast-paced and metallic Headstones, and the goth-glam banger Blood Magick (It’s A Ritual). The album will continue the storyline started on the first Sanguivore album, as Will Gould has explained.

“Beneath the flashing neon of a distant dream, a rock and roll nightmare is coming true,” he says. “A vampire band rampages across 1980s America, leaving only corpses behind. But on the horizon, a shadow stirs.

“Part slasher, part satanic panic nightmare, a new force rises through the mist, ready to hunt the hunter. The Mistress Of Death is a vampire huntress on a path to end this vampire bloodline for good. But can she stake their hearts before the final curtain falls?”

