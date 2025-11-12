Get Poppy’s new album Empty Hands on exclusive bone, violet and baby blue vinyl, exclusively through Metal Hammer

Metal Hammer has teamed up with nu gen trailblazer Poppy to offer a vinyl variant of her brand-new album, Empty Hands, that you won’t find anywhere else.

Only through the Louder webstore, you can get your hands on a bone, violet and baby blue version of the upcoming record, which is due to come out on January 23 via Sumerian. The colourful package is exclusive to us, so pre-order your copy while stocks last!

Poppy is a twice-Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter who blew the walls of the heavy metal scene wide open with her third album, 2020’s I Disagree. The release saw her switch from vibrant pop to a striking, brutal, industrial aesthetic, and it became her greatest success by miles. The single Bloodmoney was nominated by the Recording Academy for Best Metal Performance in 2021, making Poppy the first female solo act to have her name put forward for the prize.

The singer’s return to heavy music, last year’s Negative Spaces, was just as acclaimed as her first metal dalliance. She went on to make the scene her full-time home, collaborating with hardcore sensations Knocked Loose on the song Suffocate and earning her second grammy nod in the process. She’s also made a song with Bad Omens – V.A.N., which boasts 63 million Spotify streams – and made international headlines earlier this year by taking part in End Of You: a song with Courtney LaPlante of Spiritbox and Amy Lee of Evanescence.

Empty Hands includes Unravel and the new single Bruised Sky, both of which were produced by former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish. Fish previously worked with Poppy on Negative Spaces and has become one of alternative music’s most sought-after producers, having teamed up with the likes of Spiritbox, Architects and House Of Protection in just the last couple years.

Pre-order your exclusive Empty Hands bone, violet and baby blue vinyl now via the Louder store.