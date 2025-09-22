Get the new issue of Metal Hammer with an I Prevail cover and t-shirt you won’t find in the shops

Metal Hammer has teamed up with US metalcore stars I Prevail to bring you a bundle you can’t buy anywhere else.

Via the Louder webstore, you can now get your hands on our latest issue with an exclusive I Prevail cover. It comes in a package featuring a t-shirt dedicated to the band, with a design that’s exclusive to us.

In the new Hammer, I Prevail talk to us backstage at the 2025 edition of Dynamo Metal Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands. They speak all about their brand-new album Violent Nature, which came out on Friday (September 19), as well as the breakthrough success that they enjoyed with their metallised cover of Taylor Swift’s Blank Space in 2014. Though the band don’t know if Taylor’s a fan of theirs, they reveal that they still have some high-profile admirers.

“We bumped into Post Malone in a diner in Nashville recently,” says singer Eric Vanlerberghe. “We were out there recording and just happened to end up at the same restaurant as him. I’d have kicked myself if I hadn’t said anything, so I just went up and introduced myself and told him what band I was in. He was like, ‘No way! Are the rest of the band here?’ and he came over and introduced himself to all of us. He was the purest soul I’ve ever met.”

Also inside the new Hammer is a bumper celebration of Iron Maiden as the UK heavy metal legends mark their 50th anniversary. Founder Steve Harris talks about the band’s five-decade history, and we also chat with singer Bruce Dickinson about the immortal mascot Eddie The Head.

In addition, we talk to the likes of Ice Nine Kills, Mawiza, Spinal Tap, Vimic and Parkway Drive. New albums from I Prevail, AFI, Perturbator, Igorrr, Paradise Lost and many more are reviewed, and we report back from the Bloodstock and Arctangent festivals, plus gigs from Kerry King, President, I Am Morbid and others.

Pick up the new Hammer with the I Prevail cover and shirt through us now, while stocks last.

