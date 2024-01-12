Gentle Giant share new video for Steven Wilson remix of Two Weeks In Spain

UK prog legends Gentle Giant have shared a brand new animated promotional video for the new Steven Wilson remix of Two Weeks In Spain which you can watch below. The video hs been directed and animated by Ryan "Razzberri" Byrne.

The track is, of course, taken from the band's 1977 album The Missing Piece, of which a brand new Steven Wilson remix will be released on CD, Blu-ray and coloured vinyl through Chrysalis Records on February 23.

Recorded by the Derek Shulman, Ray Shulman, Kerry Minnear, Gary Green and John 'Pugwash' Weathers line-up of the band, The Missing Piece was the band's ninth studio release, following on from 1976's Interview. While that album had been a concept album The Missing Piece really pushed the boundaries for the band, with one side featuring a wide range of musical styles, from pop to punk, and the second side the band's more traditional prog rock sound.

The jaunty Two Days In Spain was the opening track on side one, blending the band's traditional musical panache with quite a pop sound. Elsewhere the band added a touch of then popular punk rock to their repertoire with the aptly titled Betcha Thought We Couldn’t Do It, got funky on Who Do You Think You Are? and pre-GG soul reared its head on Mountain Time, while I'm Turning Around even hinted at power ballad territory!

The Missing Piece will be available as a CD digipack, a Blu-ray and CD featuring the 2024 Steven Wilson Remix, Dolby Atmos Mix, 5.1 Surround Sound Mix, Instrumental Mix, Original Stereo Mix, "Winning" (Outtake) Bonus Track. Plus custom visuals for each track, as 180g vinyl and as a limited edition transparent green 180g vinyl.

