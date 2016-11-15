Watch video for new Flaming Lips song How??

The Flaming Lips have released a video for their new song How??.

It’s lifted from their forthcoming album Oczy Mlody, which is due out on January 13 next year. It follows their video for The Castle, which launched last month.

Oczy Mlody was produced by The Flaming Lips’ longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann and is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles – with the 2LP version coming with a seven-inch pressing of their cover of David Bowie’s Space Oddity.

Speaking about Bowie’s death, Coyne previously said: “We were in Tazmania when we heard that Bowie actually died and it was – and it still is – a strange, sad shock. It still seems unbelievable that he was actually a real man.

“I think that’s what the motherfucker is. He was just a man. I think it doesn’t do him justice when people think he’s from outer space. He was a human.”

The Flaming Lips have two live dates scheduled for the remainder of 2016. They’ll then tour Europe and North America from January through April next year.

Oczy Mlody artwork

The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody tracklist

How?? There Should Be Unicorns Sunrise (Eyes of the Young) Nigdy Nie (Never No) Galaxy I Sink One Night While Hunting For Faeries and Witches and Wizards To Kill Do Glowy Listening To The Frogs With Demon Eyes The Castle Almost Home (Blisko Domu) We A Famly

Nov 19: Miami Beach House Of Creatives Music Festival, FL

Dec 16: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Jan 21: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jan 22: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Jan 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Munchen Brewery, Sweden

Jan 28: Utrecht Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jan 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 31: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Feb 02: Paris Bataclan, France

Feb 03: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium

Mar 03: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Mar 04: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Mar 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Mar 06: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Mar 08: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Mar 09: New York Terminal 5, NY

Mar 13: Toronto Rebel, ON

Mar 14: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Mar 29: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Mar 30: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Mar 31: Raleigh Ritz, NC

Apr 02: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 03: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

Apr 04: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jun 30: Vilanova Vida Festival, Spain

