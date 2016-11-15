Watch video for new Flaming Lips song How??

The Flaming Lips have released a video for their new song How??.
It’s lifted from their forthcoming album Oczy Mlody, which is due out on January 13 next year. It follows their video for The Castle, which launched last month.
Oczy Mlody was produced by The Flaming Lips’ longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann and is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles – with the 2LP version coming with a seven-inch pressing of their cover of David Bowie’s Space Oddity.
Speaking about Bowie’s death, Coyne previously said: “We were in Tazmania when we heard that Bowie actually died and it was – and it still is – a strange, sad shock. It still seems unbelievable that he was actually a real man.
“I think that’s what the motherfucker is. He was just a man. I think it doesn’t do him justice when people think he’s from outer space. He was a human.”
The Flaming Lips have two live dates scheduled for the remainder of 2016. They’ll then tour Europe and North America from January through April next year.
The Flaming Lips Oczy Mlody tracklist
- How??
- There Should Be Unicorns
- Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)
- Nigdy Nie (Never No)
- Galaxy I Sink
- One Night While Hunting For Faeries and Witches and Wizards To Kill
- Do Glowy
- Listening To The Frogs With Demon Eyes
- The Castle
- Almost Home (Blisko Domu)
- We A Famly
The Flaming Lips tour dates
Nov 19: Miami Beach House Of Creatives Music Festival, FL
Dec 16: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK
Jan 21: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Jan 22: Manchester O2 Academy, UK
Jan 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
Jan 26: Stockholm Munchen Brewery, Sweden
Jan 28: Utrecht Vredenburg, Netherlands
Jan 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 31: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Feb 02: Paris Bataclan, France
Feb 03: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium
Mar 03: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Mar 04: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Mar 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Mar 06: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Mar 08: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT
Mar 09: New York Terminal 5, NY
Mar 13: Toronto Rebel, ON
Mar 14: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI
Mar 29: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN
Mar 30: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Mar 31: Raleigh Ritz, NC
Apr 02: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA
Apr 03: Orlando House Of Blues, FL
Apr 04: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL
Jun 30: Vilanova Vida Festival, Spain