Devin Townsend: Learn how to fail efficiently

Devin Townsend says the best piece of advice he can offer people is to “learn how to fail efficiently.”

Townsend believes that not letting your failures overwhelm you is the key to success.

He tells Music Radar: “The best piece of advice I could offer anybody is to learn how to fail efficiently. You are going to fail, you are going to hurt yourself, you are going to fall.

“But, the people that succeed are the ones that learn from that and learn how to either not let it happen again or to just get up and not let the pain affect you.”

And he encourages people to ignore internet trolls who target insecurities.

“Look at the internet,” he says. “Whenever you put anything up on YouTube there are so many people out there with a vested interest in being cruel and hating you. If you pay attention to that it will affect you. You have to be stronger than your insecurity.”

Discussing his relationship with the guitar, Devin Townsend says his lack of natural connection to the instrument has been his biggest strength as a musician.

He says: “My biggest weakness as a guitar player is that I am not truly connected to the instrument. I have viewed it as a tool and a means to an end from the very beginning.

“So when I see players like Jeff Beck, guys for whom the guitar is an extension of their personality, that is something that I don’t have.

“For me my connection to the instrument is that it is like a pencil to me. That led to my biggest strength as a guitar player which is that my vision musically is singular enough that when I have an idea I can get it out.”

The Devin Townsend Project commence a European tour in January.

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

Every Devin Townsend Project album, ranked worst to best