Flaming Lips pay tribute to Sgt Pepper...with Miley Cyrus

The Flaming Lips will release their version of classic Beatles album Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in October, frontman Wayne Coyne has confirmed.

The album will be called With A Little Help From My Fwends and it’ll feature a number of guest vocalists including Miley Cyrus and Moby.

Coyne tells Rolling Stone: “It’s really just a lot of great friends of mine who are all contributing. Sometimes it’s two groups doing a song; sometimes it’s one. And it’s not always the Flaming Lips and someone – sometimes it’s just other groups. But I think all that’s gonna be great.

“People are like, ‘Why do you do Beatles songs?’ and I’m like, ‘Because people love them.’ I think it’ll generate a lot of interest.”

The Flaming Lips recently performed a version of Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds with Miley Cyrus on her Bangerz tour. A studio version of the track is available as a download with pre-orders of the album.

The band recently dismissed drummer Kliph Scurlock after he and Coyne fell out over a friend’s decision to wear a Native American headdress, which led to accusations of racism.