Tommy Lee posted a photo of his genitals on social media and now he's trending worldwide

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee is currently trending worldwide on Twitter.



Why, you ask? Has he vigorously denied internet rumours that he's been using backing tracks on tour? Has he fallen down another flight of stairs? No friends, no. Quite simply, the notorious sticksman has uploaded an image of his genitals onto his social media accounts, and no one is entirely sure why.

Although it has since been deleted on Instagram for brazenly going against the platform's rules on nudity, the image is still out there for the world to see on Twitter and Facebook. Now the world is left to wonder why the musician thought it would be a good idea, or something that his 1.4M followers on Instagram, 678.7K followers on Twitter, and 1.2M followers on Facebook would appreciate.

We know what you're thinking; did he actually mean to upload it? Maybe a saucy late night sexting session went horribly wrong? Well, judging by the accompanying caption, an elongated and sarcastic "oops", it was no accident from T-Bone, as he was once known to tabloid journos. Plus, based on his follow-up post on Instagram, which shows a penis-themed meme celebrating its size via an image of an elephant, we're close to certain that this was no mere slip-up.

The image was uploaded today (August 11) in the very early hours of this morning.

Fans have since posted numerous surprised comments in response, one coming from his wife Brittany Furlan, who simply wrote: "OH MY GOD".

Although there's been an unexpected flurry of humorous posts created from the upload, some fans aren't so thrilled to see the NSFW image arrive onto their feeds.

One Facebook user writes: "It's just a picture of a guy who has nothing better to do. Don't get me wrong, I love Motley Crue and been a fan since the beginning in 1981, but we've all seen it before and what's the point...I'm pretty sure young kids are on this app and they don't need this..."

Others are outraged that it took Instagram several hours to remove the post, and by the fact it hasn't yet been taken down by Twitter or Facebook at all.

Check out some of the reactions below:

A post shared by Tommy Lee (@tommylee) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

when you open instagram at 3am and you follow tommy lee pic.twitter.com/tWflBenUPlAugust 11, 2022 See more

Opening Instagram and the first thing you see is Tommy Lee's post pic.twitter.com/aKFGReihf1August 11, 2022 See more

If you guys follow Tommy Lee from Motley Crue on Instagram you may already know 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QoOjcK4hREAugust 11, 2022 See more

Tommy Lee can get his full dick out on instagram but god help women if they show a SEMBLANCE of nipple!August 11, 2022 See more