Watch lyric video for Devilment's Full Dark, No Stars

Devilment have released a lyric video for their new track Full Dark, No Stars.

The band, fronted by Cradle Of Filth vocalist Dani Filth, have released the song from their forthcoming album II: Mephisto Waltzes, due out on November 18. The promo follows their video for Hitchcock Blonde.

Filth said of the follow-up to Devilment’s 2014 debut album The Great And Secret Show: “Everybody in Devilment is very excited about the prospect of releasing our latest album, The Mephisto Waltzes, which we have worked extremely hard on.

“The album is definitely a step-up from our debut, featuring a more mature, dissonant presence coupled with a darker edge, yet at the same time utilising our better musical assets to deliver a unique metal hybrid. I don’t even know what to classify it.”

The record was produced by Filth’s longtime collaborator, Scott Atkins at Suffolk’s Grindstone Studios in the UK.

Filth had also described the album’s sound as, “A bit like fucked-up Manson meets Rob Zombie. It’s really heavy with pop sensibilities and really strange parts. I wouldn’t go and say it’s commercial as such. It sounds a lot more muso.”

Devilment will embark on a UK tour next month to promote the record.

Devilment II: The Mephisto Waltzes tracklist

Judasstein Hitchcock Blonde Under The Thunder Full Dark, No Stars Shine On Sophie Moone Life Is What You Keep From The Reaper Dea Della Morte Entangled In Our Pride Hell At My Back The Seductive Poison Father Dali

Dec 06: Colchester Arts Centre

Dec 07: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Dec 09: Stoke Sugarmill

Dec 10: London Boston Music Room

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront

Dec 13: Glasgow Stereo

Dec 14: Newcastle Think Tank

Dec 15: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dec 16: Leeds Key Club

Dec 18: Reading Sub 89

Dec 19: Southampton Engine Rooms

