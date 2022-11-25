Find the perfect gift on Etsy this Black Friday with massive savings on jewellery

Black Friday is finally upon us and thousands of bargain-hunters are flocking to the shops to take advantage of those big savings. Whether it's for Christmas, or just as a well-deserved treat to yourself, there's no better time than now on every shopper's favourite holiday to take home something special.

Etsy are also getting in on the action, and are selling many one-of-a-kind items, from jewellery to home goods, at hugely discounted prices at their very own Cyber Sales Event (opens in new tab).

For those with a keen eye for unique gems and jewels, there's no better place than Etsy to find something truly special. Whether it's for yourself or someone important, there's all kinds of styles and designs available this weekend in their huge Cyber sale.

One outstanding item currently on sale is this art deco ring complete with a dazzling piece of natural moss agate crystal (opens in new tab), available in sterling silver, rose gold, yellow gold, platinum and more. It's truly a stunning item, so we're hardly surprised it's a bestseller; the intricate detail of the opaque crystal with threads of moss-like green is totally unique. Although its price fluctuates on the type of material you choose, it's purchasable with a whopping 25% off across the board. For instance, their 14k Yellow Gold version is available for a total of £303, and was originally priced at £404.

For something a little more rock'n'roll, we also discovered a sterling silver broken sword cross pendant (opens in new tab) perfect for any Amon Amarth fans out there or anyone interested in channelling their inner Viking. In the Cyber Sale, you can take it home for a total of £57.60. Originally retailing at £72, it's a total steal, and you can even buy it with an accompanying chain, included in the offer.

Music fans will also be delighted to know that Etsy are offering huge discount (opens in new tab) on other unique items, such as their music gifts, including t-shirts, mugs and socks, to jewellery, prints, vintage record coasters and more.

If you're on the hunt for more Black Friday deals, then check out our other guides below where you'll find countless more great bargains.

