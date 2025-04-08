Exclusive Employed To Serve bundle with limited edition t-shirt on sale now

Later this month, one of the UK's most consistently excellent metal bands officially return as Employed To Serve release their fifth studio album Fallen Star (small spoiler for you: it's really good). To celebrate, Metal Hammer has teamed up with the band to offer fans this world exclusive bundle, featuring stuff you can't get anywhere else.

Alongside a special variant version of the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine boasting a limited edition Employed To Serve cover, the bundle also comes with an exclusive Fallen Star t-shirt unavailable in shops or on merch stands. The only place you can get either item is from the official Metal Hammer store.

(Image credit: Future)

Released on April 25 via Spinefarm, Fallen Star sees Employed To Serve mix up their ever-evolving formula even more - as well as bring in a couple of pals from the metal world for some excellently executed cameos.

"I opened myself up to doing guest vocals [with them], and they sent me the songs," explains Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach, who can be heard screaming his lungs up on the album's stellar, death metal-influenced track, Whose Side Are You On? "I was like, Whoa! Dudes, you really don't have to give me the breakdown part!' because the vocals on it that they had sent me as a guide were already really good. But they insisted. It was all laid out, I didn't have to write anything, I just jammed with them. And it turned out really well. They're the best, they're just solid human beings."