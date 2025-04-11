I went to my first ever Tallinn Music Week - here are 5 things I learned (and the best new band I discovered)

What do you know about Tallinn? If your answer is a guilty "Ahhh, not much, actually...", don't panic. I was exactly the same until about ten days ago. It's not the kind of place you'll see at the top of many 'Hot European Destinations!' lists (not least because it's really not very hot most of the time). As a music journalist, I can confirm it's also not a place you hear spoken of very often when people are chatting up the most exciting bands and artists on the scene right now.

Having spent a few days there last week, however, I can absolutely confirm that not only does Tallinn rock, but it's packing one of Europe's most vital, vibrant and engaging annual music industry events. Taking place in Estonia's capital every year since 2009, Tallinn Music Week takes over the city each April with a smorgasbord of gigs, showcases, panels, debates, art installations and a whole lot more. There is a lot going on, basically.

Having enjoyed my first (but defo not last) stay there, I feel it is my duty to tell you why you should sack off whatever you've got planned for the summer and head to Tallinn. And then come back again for Tallinn Music Week next year. Here are a few things I learned while out there.

Tallinn Music Week is like a manual for how to platform the local music industry in a productive and engaging way

As soon as you touch down in the city airport (just a fifteen minute drive from the centre of town, by the way), Tallinn Music Week's presence is keenly felt, with a welcome desk for the event situated in arrivals and posters and leaflets all over the joint. I arrived on the Wednesday evening when things were warming up, but from Thursday morning it was wall-to-wall TMW everywhere you looked.

An opening reception at Von Krahl set the tone for the days ahead: speeches from Tallinn Music Week founder Helen Sildna and city mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski outlined the importance of the event and why it was so vital to Tallinn's local music scene and standing on the international stage, and from there it was possible to attend panels on everything from safeguarding independent artists to diversity initiatives to the effect of AI on music media. Whatever your priorities are when it comes to the current music landscape, chances are there was a debate, panel or presentation that will have engaged them.

And then there was all the music. Stage after stage in venue after venue: rock, metal, edm, hip hop, punk, emo, indie, pop...but more on that below.

There is a dizzying mix of music on display

Yeah, I really wasn't kidding. Wanna jump into the nearest mosh pit? I don't - I'm nearly 40, let me stand at the back and enthusiastically nod my head - but you can! Rather have a sit and float away on some gentle progressive jazz or fluttery traditional folk music? It's here. Or maybe you're saving it for a late-night warehouse rave in the trendy Telleskivi district? Knock yourself out! At times I felt like I was bouncing between so many different gigs and venues in mere minutes that it was like being at an Estonian Glasto. Except I was clean and I could jump on a tram. Lovely stuff.

Tallinn Old Town is one of the nicest places to have a pint EVER

...or a gin/whisky/juice/water/your bev of choice. Seriously, though, it's beautiful, filled with incredibly well preserved remnants of the city's medieval history peering over cobbled streets, quirky pubs, bars and cafes, good restaurants and, most importantly of all, the city's trademark taverns. Ever wanted to be called 'My Lord' or 'My Lady' while being served a honey beer? Have I got the place for you! Or places, actually: Olde Hansa, III Draakon and the Headless Chicken are all lovely (if I had to choose one I'd plump for the Headless Chicken because the bar is Middle Earth themed and I'm a big ol' Tolkien nerd).

There are metal bars!

Look, this isn't going to appeal to all of you, but I'm a metalhead and for me, no city can truly reach greatness without its fair share of dark, murky rooms blasting Mudvayne. That's exactly what greeted me as I walked into Barbar, Tallinn's premiere heavy metal drinking establishment, though the likes of Tapper and The Krypt are also worth a visit. If you want something a bit gentler, the Depeche Mode bar is probably the best artist-dedicated venue I've ever been to - and I'm a fair-weather Depeche Mode guy at best. Seriously, you gotta go.

Tomorrow Was The War absolutely ripped

Anyway, back to the music. Estonia's own Tomorrow Was The War weren't just the best band I saw during my stay (though shout outs also go to the spunky garage rock of Echolove and the thrumming electro-indie of Bel Tempo). They're one of the best new metal bands I've heard in years. Chugging, riff-laden metalcore with crushing breakdowns hooks to spare? That is absolutely a bit of me, and these lads are simply stellar at it. Go watch the hell out of the Divine Triumph video below. And then go book those flights and tickets for Tallinn Music Week 2026. You'll thank me later!

Tallinn Music Week 2026 takes place April 9-12 next year. For more info head to the event's official website