Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes have released a short film telling the story of their 2000 album Live At The Greek. The album was re-released in expanded form earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the original.

In the 11-minute film, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson reveals how they were introduced to Page by Led Zeppelin bandmate Robert Plant, who they'd toured with a couple of years previously.

"We were in London, we were doing a couple nights at the Royal Albert Hall," says Robinson. "Robert’s like, ‘Can I bring Jimmy down?,’ and we were like, ‘We’d love to meet Jimmy! Of course!’ And we just hit it off like that.”

“I really admired them,” says Page. “They definitely came from the same school that I’d come from. They're a band that clearly understood its roots and knew its roots. So there was already bond as far as I was concerned."

"From my point of view, it was absolutely incredible," Page continues. "There was not going to be a Led Zeppelin for me, but this was a parallel. I'm not going to say it was the next best thing, it was absolutely parallel, because it had all the augmentation of all the guitar parts, and more, and I'm playing their stuff as well and having a great time."

The new edition of Live At The Greek – recorded over two nights at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in October 1999, and in Wantagh, NY, the following year – is available as a six-disc vinyl set and a three-CD edition, and includes tracks by the Black Crowes omitted from the original release due to contractual restrictions set by the Crowes' then label, Columbia Records. Full tracklist below.

The Making Of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes - Live at the Greek - YouTube Watch On

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek tracklist

Celebration Day

Custard Pie

Sick Again

No Speak No Slave

Hard to Handle

The Wanton Song

Misty Mountain Hop

Hots On For Nowhere

What Is and What Should Never Be

Wiser Time

Mellow Down Easy

Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)

Ten Years Gone

In My Time of Dying

Your Time Is Gonna Come

Remedy

The Lemon Song

In The Light

Shake Your Moneymaker

Sloppy Drunk Blues

Shape of Things

Nobody’s Fault But Mine

Heartbreaker

Bring It On Home

She Talks To Angels

Oh Well

Hey, Hey, What Can I Do

You Shook Me

Out on the Tiles

Whole Lotta Love

Custard Pie (soundcheck)

You Shook Me (soundcheck)

The Lemon Song (soundcheck)

Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)

Jam (soundcheck)

