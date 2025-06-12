"There was not going to be a Led Zeppelin for me, but this was a parallel": Jimmy Page and Black Crowes discuss Live At The Greek in revealing short film
In new footage, Jimmy Page, Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson look back on the partnership that produced 2000's Live At The Greek album
Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes have released a short film telling the story of their 2000 album Live At The Greek. The album was re-released in expanded form earlier this year to mark the 25th anniversary of the original.
In the 11-minute film, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson reveals how they were introduced to Page by Led Zeppelin bandmate Robert Plant, who they'd toured with a couple of years previously.
"We were in London, we were doing a couple nights at the Royal Albert Hall," says Robinson. "Robert’s like, ‘Can I bring Jimmy down?,’ and we were like, ‘We’d love to meet Jimmy! Of course!’ And we just hit it off like that.”
“I really admired them,” says Page. “They definitely came from the same school that I’d come from. They're a band that clearly understood its roots and knew its roots. So there was already bond as far as I was concerned."
"From my point of view, it was absolutely incredible," Page continues. "There was not going to be a Led Zeppelin for me, but this was a parallel. I'm not going to say it was the next best thing, it was absolutely parallel, because it had all the augmentation of all the guitar parts, and more, and I'm playing their stuff as well and having a great time."
The new edition of Live At The Greek – recorded over two nights at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in October 1999, and in Wantagh, NY, the following year – is available as a six-disc vinyl set and a three-CD edition, and includes tracks by the Black Crowes omitted from the original release due to contractual restrictions set by the Crowes' then label, Columbia Records. Full tracklist below.
Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek tracklist
Celebration Day
Custard Pie
Sick Again
No Speak No Slave
Hard to Handle
The Wanton Song
Misty Mountain Hop
Hots On For Nowhere
What Is and What Should Never Be
Wiser Time
Mellow Down Easy
Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)
Ten Years Gone
In My Time of Dying
Your Time Is Gonna Come
Remedy
The Lemon Song
In The Light
Shake Your Moneymaker
Sloppy Drunk Blues
Shape of Things
Nobody’s Fault But Mine
Heartbreaker
Bring It On Home
She Talks To Angels
Oh Well
Hey, Hey, What Can I Do
You Shook Me
Out on the Tiles
Whole Lotta Love
Custard Pie (soundcheck)
You Shook Me (soundcheck)
The Lemon Song (soundcheck)
Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)
Jam (soundcheck)
Classic Rock Newsletter
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.