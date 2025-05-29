"It’s the sound of four men who feel like their lives depend on it." Bono gives update on U2's next album

U2 frontman Bono has spoken about his band's work on a new album, saying, "Nobody needs a new U2 album unless it’s an extraordinary one."

The 65-year-old Dubliner was talking to US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, promoting his new film, Bono: Stories of Surrender, which will premiere on Apple TV+ tomorrow, May 30.

During the conversation, Kimmel asks Bono if "you guys are working on anything right now?", to which the singer replies, "Oh yes" to cheers from the show's audience.



"We’ve been in the studio," he confirms, "and, you know, I think you’ve sometimes got to deal with the past to get to the present, in order to make the sound of the future, which is what we want to do."



"It’s the sound of four men, who feel like their lives depend on it... Nobody needs a new U2 album unless it’s an extraordinary one. And I’m feeling very strong about it.”

Bono goes to say that the album features, “songs for the kitchen, songs for the speedway, the garage... for every part of your life, songs to make up to, songs to break up to.



"U2 makes a very unique sound when we play together." he adds. "The sound of a room is what we’re going for."



Previously, Bono told The New York Times that he wanted U2 to make a “noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album”, stating “Right now I want to write the most unforgiving, obnoxious, defiant, fuck-off-to-the-pop-charts rock ‘n’ roll song that we’ve ever made.”

However, guitarist The Edge later stated that he and the vocalist were working on "some crazy kind of sci-fi Irish folk music."

Watch the full interview below:

Bono on His Film’s Ovation at Cannes, Combative Relationship with His Father & Springsteen vs Trump - YouTube Watch On

Bono: Stories of Surrender, filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York, is described as "a bold and lyrical visual exploration of Bono’s one-man show by the same name, based on his celebrated memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, and the accompanying book/theatre tour."

A synopsis for the film adds that it captures the singer as "he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends, and faith that have challenged and sustained him, revealing personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rockstar."



Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.