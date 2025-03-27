Evanescence release new song Afterlife from Devil May Cry TV series soundtrack, have their next album in the works

Evanescence have released a new song as part of the soundtrack for Netflix’s Devil May Cry series.

Amy Lee’s gothic metal favourites unveiled Afterlife today (March 27), ahead of the show’s premiere on April 3. Listen below.

The band say that the track – co-written by vocalist Lee alongside Alex Seaver, and co-produced by Seaver and Nick Raskulinecz – will appear multiple times throughout the series, which is based on the popular action-adventure videogame series by Capcom.

Promotional materials say of the show: “In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

The band claim that they are “primarily focussed on creating new music this year”. Lee elaborated during a recent interview with Audacy Music, calling Afterlife “the first of many” new songs.

“We are working on a lot of songs right now for the new album, but this came up through Netflix, and we were just really excited to have an excuse to get in there right away,” she said (via Blabbermouth).

When asked if Evanescence have a new album coming, she answered, “I don’t have a date for you. We are just working. We got off the road in November or something, and we’ve been just creative.”

Despite their focus on recording their next album, Evanescence will play a handful of concerts this year. They’re supporting Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on May 14, then playing as the special guests of My Chemical Romance at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on September 13.

After that, the band will play Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky on September 21 and support Metallica in Australia and New Zealand in November. See all dates and details via their website.