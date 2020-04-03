Evanescence and Within Temptation announce rescheduled Worlds Collide tour

Last month, Evanescence and Within Temptation were forced to postpone their co-headline European tour.

The run of shows was originally due to get under way in Brussels on April 4, but with the world of music in turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic, those plans had to be shelved.

However, the Worlds Collide tour will now take place throughout September and into October, kicking off at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on September 2 and wrapping up at Madrid’s Palacio Vistalegre on October 1.

A statement reads: “All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same – except for Hamburg and Frankfurt.

“The Hamburg show will move to the Barclaycard Arena – all tickets will be honoured at the new venue and extra tickets to this show will be on sale immediately. We expect to have an update on Frankfurt shortly.”

Find full details below.

Evanescence have been in the studio working on their new album, with the first material from it due to arrive later this month on a date still to be confirmed.

Within Temptation are also working on new material, which is expected to be released to coincide with the new tour dates.

Evanescence & Within Temptation rescheduled Worlds Collide tour dates

Sep 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Sep 03: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Sep 05: Birmingham Arena Birmingham, UK

Sep 06: London The O2, UK

Sep 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 11: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 12: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Sep 14: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 17: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany (New venue – tickets will be honoured but email)

Sep 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Sep 21: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 22: Munich Zenith, Germany

Sep 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Sep 25: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 27: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 29: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Oct 01: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain (Evanescence only)