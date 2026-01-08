Arena singer Damian Wilson to leave the band at the end of this year. Paul Manzi to return...

UK prog rockers Arena have announced that singer Damian Wilson will part ways with the band at the end of this year.

At the same time, however, the news that Wilson's predecessor, Paul Manzi, will return to the band should calm fan fears for the band's future.

In a statement on social media, the band say, "Arena wishes to announce that Damian Wilson has decided to step down as vocalist at the end of 2026. We thank him for his time with us and for the energy and talent he brought to the band… we wish him luck for the future, but before he goes, Damian will perform a final set of shows with Arena at the end of 2026.

"After more than three decades together, Arena remains as determined and creative as ever. We’re already preparing for the next chapter — new music, new shows, and new adventures!

"Of course, that requires a singer, and Mick, Clive, John and Kylan are very excited to announce the return of the amazing Paul Manzi to the fold!

"Thank you to all our fans for your unwavering support. The story of Arena continues…"

The much-travelled Wilson replaced Paul Manzi, in 2020, featuring on 2022's The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance album. Manzi, who also fronts hard rockers The Sweet, had been the band's singer for the previous decade, featuring on The Seventh Degree Of Separation (2011), The Unquiet Sky (2015) and Double Vision (2018).