Epica launch striking animated video for Decoded Poetry

Epica have released a striking animated video for their track Decoded Poetry.

The song features on their 2017 EP The Solace System and has been launched ahead of their upcoming UK and Ireland tour, which is sponsored by Metal Hammer.

The new video was created and produced by Davide Cilloni and completes the trilogy also featuring The Solace System and Immortal Melancholy. Watch all three videos below.

Epica keyboardist Coen Janssen says: “It has been a great pleasure working with the talented Davide Cilloni on this unique video-trilogy.

“In this final part, we finally find out what will happen to our dimension and if the Universal Death Squad will conquer our planet. Let’s hope for the best!

“I hope you enjoy this last part as much as I have enjoyed seeing myself as a cartoon!”

Epica will be joined on the road by Myrkur and Oceans Of Slumber, with the tour set to get under way in Nottingham on April 6.

Find a full list of dates below along with the tour poster.

Epica 2018 UK and Ireland tour

Apr 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 07: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Apr 08: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 10: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland

Apr 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 13: London O2 Forum, UK

