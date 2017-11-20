Myrkur and Oceans Of Slumber to support Epica on UK tour

Myrkur and Oceans Of Slumber have been announced as the support bands for the upcoming Epica UK tour – presented by Metal Hammer!

Currently touring across Europe with Solstafir, and releasing album Mareridt earlier this year to serious acclaim, Myrkur will be main support to the dutch symphonic metallers.

“I am very excited to join Epica on their UK run,” Myrkur’s vocalist Amalie Bruun tells Metal Hammer. “After a great show in London we can’t wait to come back and play a full tour to my UK supporters!”

Joining Myrkur and Epica are Texan progressive metallers Oceans Of Slumber, who will release new album The Banished Heart on March 2, 2018.

Epica 2018 UK+ Ireland tour dates

Apr 06: Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Apr 07: O2 ABC, Glasgow, UK

Apr 08: O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

Apr 10: Tivoli, Dublin, Ireland

Apr 12: O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK

Apr 13: O2 Forum, London, UK

Tickets are on sale now! Get your tickets for the UK dates here and here for the Dublin date. These will sell out, so get on it quick!

