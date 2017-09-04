Elbow announce UK tour dates

Elbow have announced plans for a UK tour early next year.

They’ll head out on the road for five dates in March 2018, with shows taking place in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and London.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, September 8.

To mark the announcement, Elbow have released a new version of their Little Fictions track Kindling (Fickle Flame) featuring John Grant, who will also support Guy Garvey and co on their UK shows.

Garvey says: “We are always looking for ways to lead new ears to our records and the idea of duetting with John on the track came from a dressing room conversation in Cork.

“I felt that there was space in the song between the original vocals for a sympathetic voice and a romantic close harmony. John was the first person that came to mind for us when we thought about who could do that.

“The last guest on an elbow record was Richard Hawley on The Fix which is a Matthau/Lemmon style comedic caper. I felt I could write friendship into a romantic song and as John is both a good friend and a true romantic it worked perfectly.

“We like to think the listener can feel the beards nuzzling on either side of their neck.”

Singer, songwriter Grant adds: “Singing with Guy is humiliating and disheartening because he is perfect and sounds like he’s vomiting velvet out of his mouth, but maybe I’ll learn something and besides, I like being around those guys.”

Find a full list of tour dates, along with the new track below.

Mar 02: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Mar 03: Birmingham Genting Arena

Mar 04: Manchester Arena

Mar 06: Leeds First Direct Arena

Mar 07: London The O2

Guy Garvey: Courting The Squall