Elbow release Record Store Day film to accompany All Disco

Elbow have released a short documentary-style film to accompany their track All Disco.

The song originally appeared on Guy Garvey and co’s latest album Little Fictions, which came out in February via Polydor/Concord.

The video was filmed during this year’s Record Store Day and features interviews with people about what music means to them as well as asking people for their favourite song and guilty pleasures.

The short film is said to be about “the importance of music but also a reminder of the joy and community that music brings to our lives.”

A statement on the video reads: “The song title is inspired by Pixies’ Frank Black – All Disco was how Frank described his music while being interviewed with Guy for his 6 Music Radio show.

“It’s a phrase that stuck in the Elbow frontman’s mind as a perfect understated tag for a lyric addressed to new songwriters to ‘give nearly everything to their art but remember their art is not everything.’

“The track puts guitarist Mark Potter front and centre and is regarded by all four members as the first time that their love of the likes of The Velvet Underground and 60s psychedelia has taken such a direct influence on their music.”

Elbow are currently on tour and have live shows planned across Europe and North America over the coming months. Find a full list of dates below.

Jun 21: Cork Live At The Marquee, Ireland

Jun 24: Sheffield Dalby Forest, UK

Jun 29: Thetford Forest Live, UK

Jun 30: Kelsall Forest Live, UK

Jul 30: Tynemouth Mouth Of The Tyne Festival, UK

Jul 07: Rugeley Forest Live, UK

Jul 08: London British Summer Time At Hyde Park, UK

Jul 13: Jena Kulturarena, Germany

Jul 14: Arlseheim Stimmen Festival, Switzerland

Jul 15: Brescia Il Vittoriale, Italy

Aug 18: Pukklepop Festival, Belgium

Aug 19: Biddinghuizen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands

Aug 27: Portsmouth Victorious Festival, UK

Nov 01: Boston Paradise Club, MA

Nov 02: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 03: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Nov 04: Washinton 9:30 Club, DC

Nov 06: Toronto The Danforth Music Hall, ON

Nov 07: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI

Nov 08: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL

Nov 10: Seattle Showbox Presents, WA

Nov 11: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 13: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Nov 14: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Nov 16: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Elbow: The Take Off And Landing Of Everything