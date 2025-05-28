"It’s been a minute, and I thank you immensely for your patience." A.A. Williams announces UK and European tour
London post-rock luminary A.A. Williams details upcoming shows
A.A. Williams has revealed details of a 28-date UK and European tour for 2026.
London's dark post-rock queen will hit the road in January, kicking off her tour at Nottingham Bodega on January 29, and travelling throughout the UK and Europe before closing out the trek with her first ever show in Turkey, scheduled for March 7, at Istanbul's Blind club.
Announcing the tour, Williams posted, "My dear UK and Europe, I’ll be playing some shows for you at the beginning of next year. I’ll be returning to some of my favourite cities, and ticking a few new experiences off the list too - I’m particularly excited to perform my first ever Turkish show.
"I know it’s been a minute, and I thank you immensely for your patience. I really look forward to seeing you soon. With love."
A.A. Williams UK and European tour, 2026
Jan 29: Nottingham Bodega, UK
Jan 30: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK
Jan 31: Glasgow G2, UK
Feb 01: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Feb 03: Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK
Feb 04: Bristol Strange Brew, UK
Feb 05: London Bush Hall, UK
Feb 06: Southampton Papillon, UK
Feb 07: Diksmuide 4AD, Belgium
Feb 08: Paris Nouveau Casino, France
Feb 10: Toulouse Le Rex, France
Feb 11: Barcelona La Nau, Spain
Feb 12: Madrid Villanos, Spain
Feb 13: Lisbon Musicbox, Portugal
Feb 14: Porto Mouco, Portugal
Feb 15: Donosti Dabadaba, Spain
Feb 17: Grenoble l'Ampérage, France
Feb 18: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Feb 19: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland
Feb 20: Munich Live / Evil, Germany
Feb 21: Vienna Chelsea, Austria
Feb 22: Prague SUBZERO, Czech Republic
Feb 24: Warsaw VooDoo, Poland
Feb 25: Berlin Neue Zukunft, Germany
Feb 26: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany
Feb 27: Eindhoven Effenaar, Holland
Feb 28: Utrecht Tivoli Cloud Nine, Holland
Mar 07: Istanbul Blind, Turkey
Williams has also shared an Audiotree session that she recorded live on September 20, 2024 in Chicago.
