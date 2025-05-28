"It’s been a minute, and I thank you immensely for your patience." A.A. Williams announces UK and European tour

A.A. Williams has revealed details of a 28-date UK and European tour for 2026.

London's dark post-rock queen will hit the road in January, kicking off her tour at Nottingham Bodega on January 29, and travelling throughout the UK and Europe before closing out the trek with her first ever show in Turkey, scheduled for March 7, at Istanbul's Blind club.

Announcing the tour, Williams posted, "My dear UK and Europe, I’ll be playing some shows for you at the beginning of next year. I’ll be returning to some of my favourite cities, and ticking a few new experiences off the list too - I’m particularly excited to perform my first ever Turkish show.



"I know it’s been a minute, and I thank you immensely for your patience. I really look forward to seeing you soon. With love."

A.A. Williams UK and European tour, 2026

Jan 29: Nottingham Bodega, UK

Jan 30: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Jan 31: Glasgow G2, UK

Feb 01: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Feb 03: Birmingham Hare & Hounds, UK

Feb 04: Bristol Strange Brew, UK

Feb 05: London Bush Hall, UK

Feb 06: Southampton Papillon, UK

Feb 07: Diksmuide 4AD, Belgium

Feb 08: Paris Nouveau Casino, France

Feb 10: Toulouse Le Rex, France

Feb 11: Barcelona La Nau, Spain

Feb 12: Madrid Villanos, Spain

Feb 13: Lisbon Musicbox, Portugal

Feb 14: Porto Mouco, Portugal

Feb 15: Donosti Dabadaba, Spain

Feb 17: Grenoble l'Ampérage, France

Feb 18: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Feb 19: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Feb 20: Munich Live / Evil, Germany

Feb 21: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Feb 22: Prague SUBZERO, Czech Republic

Feb 24: Warsaw VooDoo, Poland

Feb 25: Berlin Neue Zukunft, Germany

Feb 26: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Feb 27: Eindhoven Effenaar, Holland

Feb 28: Utrecht Tivoli Cloud Nine, Holland

Mar 07: Istanbul Blind, Turkey

A post shared by A.A. Williams (@aawilliamsmusic) A photo posted by on

Williams has also shared an Audiotree session that she recorded live on September 20, 2024 in Chicago.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors