"I want it to be like a religious experience." Yungblud announces UK and Ireland arena tour

Yungblud has announced arena shows in the UK and Ireland for 2026.

The Doncaster-born star, who releases his new album Idols on June 20, will kick off the tour in Dublin on April 15 next year, and visit Leeds, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham and London, before closing out the run at Manchester's AO Arena on April 25.

"UK. It’s been two years!" the star, aka Dominic Harrison says. "I’m so excited to announce our biggest shows yet."

Yungblud Idols arena tour 2026

Apr 15: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Apr 17: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Apr 18: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Apr 20: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Apr 23: Birmingtham Utilita Arena, UK

Apr 24: London The O2, UK

Apr 25: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on June 13, here.



Fans who pre-order Idols from the Yungblud UK store by 10am on June 10 will receive a pre-sale code for the tour.

Harrison is also set to to stage the second edition of his bespoke Bludfest all-dayer on June 21 at the Milton Keynes Bowl.

The singer is currently gracing his first Louder cover. Speaking about his plans for upcoming shows he says, "My vibe is I’m going to play the album from start to finish with an orchestra, have an interval, then come on and play some hits.



"It’s gonna be an adventure when you see it live. One minute you‘re going mental, one minute you’re crying, one minute you’re turning to your mate and telling them you love them, one minute you’re moshing. I want it to be like a religious experience."

Talking about Idols, the singer adds, “It’s about self-reclamation. It’s a concept album about relinquishing your idols and finding the answers to your own life. You look at a photograph on a wall, you want to be that photograph. In my case, you end up as that photograph. But then you realise the photograph never had any answers, it’s me who had the answers all the time."



Go to the official Louder store to buy a world exclusive Yungblud T-shirt featuring his hand-drawn lyrics.