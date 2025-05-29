"We’re putting together something real special for you." Yungblud announces Up Close And Personal club tour, with additional shows already added due to demand

Yungblud has announced a week of intimate UK club shows to take place in July.

Following on from the June 20 release of his forthcoming record Idols, part one of what will be a double album, the Yorkshire-born star will play a series of shows in England and Scotland in intimate venues he has long since outgrown.

The singer, real name Dominic Harrison, will visit Kingston Pryzm (July 8), Dundee Live House (July 10), Liverpool Dome (July 11), Bristol Prospect Building (July 13) and Southampton’s Engine Rooms (July 15) on what's he calling the Idols – Up Close And Personal tour.

Due to demand, additional late afternoon shows have already been added in Liverpool and Southampton.



"Idols up close and intimate for the UK,” Yungblud posted on his social media platforms, announcing the shows. "I always love doing these shows. We will be playing songs off the new album stripped back and sharing stories about how the songs were made. We’re putting together something real special for you."

Go here to purchase any tickets that may remain.

The singer is also teasing the release of a new single, Zombie, with a video starring English actress Florence Pugh. The video will be released tomorrow, May 30.

Idols is described by Yungblud as "a love letter to self-reclamation... to rock music... [and] to life; in all it’s fucking madness."



"I wanted to make a project that didn’t focus on singles or anything else except feeling and world-building. A project with no limitations."



A press release for the record states that it finds Yungblud exploring "the theme of hero-worship; how we look to others for validation, often putting others’ lives on a pedestal at the expense of the richness of our own experiences."



Harrison says, "We turn to others for an identity before turning to ourselves. Self-belief, self-reclamation, self-evolution and change. As we grow up, we lose our belief in magic and mystery. We begin to rationalise everything; our cage walls build up. We compare ourselves to 15 different people before we’ve even had our breakfast."



The album is said to be influenced by Oasis, The Verve, My Chemical Romance, David Bowie and Queen.



"I feel like for the first time in a long time I’m exactly where I need to be and doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing," Harrison stated recently, "exploring the past, the present, the future, and most importantly, myself."

Two singles have already been released from the record, Hello Heaven, Hello and Lovesick Lullaby.



Idols can be pre-ordered here.

Tickets for Yungblud's world tour are on sale now.